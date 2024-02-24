CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,197 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

GM stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

