CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

