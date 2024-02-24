Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $606.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cincinnati Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 14.6% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $606,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
