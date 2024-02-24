Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $169,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $200,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.