Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,590 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Yelp worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $271,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $948,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.