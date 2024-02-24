Citigroup Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $168.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $141.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.