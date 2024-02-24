Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 183,562 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Element Solutions worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 836,663 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

