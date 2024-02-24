Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,785 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $40,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

