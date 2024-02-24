Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,352 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.08% of Clear Secure worth $31,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.6 %

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Shares of YOU stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

