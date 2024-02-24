Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Atkore worth $41,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $151.64 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $165.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

