Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 115,808 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.64% of Jamf worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Jamf by 29.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3,482.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Jamf Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

