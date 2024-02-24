Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 167,145 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.86% of Resideo Technologies worth $43,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 50.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

