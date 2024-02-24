Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 691,604 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.71% of NuStar Energy worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.