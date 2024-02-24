Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $39.86 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.