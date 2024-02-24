Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.16% of SMART Global worth $39,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 66.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 880,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,634,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGH

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.