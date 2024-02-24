Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,982 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.