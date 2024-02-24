Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1,173.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

