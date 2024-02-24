Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,185 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.49% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $33,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after buying an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 901,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 135.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 761,764 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The business had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

