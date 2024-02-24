Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $34.03 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,040 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

