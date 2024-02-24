Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $36.15 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,255 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

