Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $38.85 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $38,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $575.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.05 and a 200-day moving average of $500.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.