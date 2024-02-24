Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $40.42 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.05% of GATX worth $40,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in GATX by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in GATX by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.