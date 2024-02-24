Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $40.45 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of nVent Electric worth $40,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

