Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $42.91 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,764 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.70% of First Horizon worth $42,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

