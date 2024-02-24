Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $43.72 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $813.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $795.24 and a 200-day moving average of $721.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $823.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.