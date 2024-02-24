Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $44.42 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ameren worth $44,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.58 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.