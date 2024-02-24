Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,209.79 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

