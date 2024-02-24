Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $29.75 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 132,708 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

