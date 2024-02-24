Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,934 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.64% of Brookfield Renewable worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

