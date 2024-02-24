Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 17,373 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $43,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horiko Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $213,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 520.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $256.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average is $220.97. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

