Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Lithia Motors worth $35,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAD opened at $288.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

