Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,769 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $37,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $226.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $231.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

