Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 12,708 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Viavi Solutions worth $32,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

