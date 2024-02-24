Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

ES opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ES. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.