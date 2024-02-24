Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $38,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,838,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

