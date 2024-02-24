Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

