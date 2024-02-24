Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $41,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

