Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 28,370 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.23% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $30,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

