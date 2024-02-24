Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 33,449 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $41,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 51,009 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 148.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $108.08 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

