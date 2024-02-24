Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 40,259 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.68% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $37,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AESI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,941,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,263,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

