Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.48% of Pacira BioSciences worth $35,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.78 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.