Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 96,320 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Alaska Air Group worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

