ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.