Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.