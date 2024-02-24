Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $829.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $884.08 and a 200-day moving average of $755.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,971,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,449,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

