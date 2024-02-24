Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Codexis by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

