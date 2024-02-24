Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $193.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock worth $172,223,354. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

