Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.