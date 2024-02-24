Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of COLL opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.33 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

