Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

