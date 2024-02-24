Commons Capital LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 11.5% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.